Home builder launches new subdivision (access required)

Home builder launches new subdivision (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic June 28, 2019

CBH Homes has released its first phase of home sites in the Springhill subdivision. It’s a prime location, the homebuilder says, citing access to major roadways as well as area schools. CBH Homes, with 18,000 homes built in the Treasure Valley since 1992, said the Springhill community, located at Lake Hazel and Linder roads in the South Meridian ...

