Home / News / Business News / Construction firms merge via an ESOP (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic August 12, 2019 0

NAMPA – Employees at utility contractor Das-co now have a shot at becoming owners. Das-co, a 135-person firm, said Aug. 2 that it had joined forces with Brigham, Utah-based Whitaker Construction Co., which operates as an ESOP, a business structured under an employee-owned stock ownership plan. The ESOP transition is part of Whitaker’s acquisition of Das-co, the ...

