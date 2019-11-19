Quantcast
Olympian Kristin Armstrong launches downtown Boise gym location (access required)

Olympian Kristin Armstrong launches downtown Boise gym location

By: Chloe Baul November 19, 2019 0

PIVOT Lifestyle + Fitness by KA, the line of gyms launched by three-time gold medalist Kristin Armstrong, continues to expand in the Treasure Valley. On Nov. 13, a ribbon-cutting and grand opening were held for the second fitness facility in Downtown Boise at Pioneer Crossing. PIVOT incorporates a variety of health and fitness options, including functional training, ...

