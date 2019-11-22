Quantcast
Need for speed? New maps show where you can find 5G in the Treasure Valley

By: Sharon Fisher November 22, 2019 0

Verizon has released maps of its 5G coverage in Idaho showing exactly where in Boise and Meridian people can expect to get the high-speed wireless service. The company made the service available in the Treasure Valley on Sept. 26 after installing the small but ubiquitous 5G transmitters in various downtown Boise locations for several months. However, it ...

