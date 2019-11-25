Quantcast
BVA celebrates new urgent care clinic (access required)

BVA celebrates new urgent care clinic (access required)

By: Chloe Baul November 25, 2019 0

On Wednesday, Ball Ventures Ahlquist and Saltzer Health hosted a groundbreaking celebration for the first of four new urgent care clinics at Victory Commons in South Meridian. True Care, an Idaho-based company co-owned by Saltzer Health, is developing technology that aims to put patients and their families in control of their health care experience through better ...

