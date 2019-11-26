Quantcast
Catching up with Melt, as it spreads to new markets

By: Sharon Fisher November 26, 2019

A booming Idaho plant-based food company is looking to expand, not just in products but in markets. Melt saw $1 million in sales for the first time in the third quarter. The company's plant-based butter is now sold in 12,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. In the first half of 2020, CEO Scott Fischer hopes to bring ...

