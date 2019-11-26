Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho Humane Society opens new facility (access required)

Idaho Humane Society opens new facility (access required)

By: Chloe Baul November 26, 2019 0

After years of fundraising and development, the Idaho Humane Society has opened its new location on South Bird Street in Boise. Located near Boise’s retail hub, the 42,000-square-foot IHS includes a veterinary hospital, adoption center and public education center. The facility was funded by donations, philanthropy and revenue from adoptions and services. The total costs for the ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo