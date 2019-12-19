Wish you could fly nonstop from Boise to the Eastern US? Now you can with this flight

Delta Air Lines will begin offering nonstop flights between Boise and Atlanta.

The new direct flights start July 6, the Boise Airport said in a news release.

Flights will leave Boise daily at 12:40 p.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 6:55 p.m. Flights from Atlanta depart daily at 9:40 a.m. and arrive in Boise at 12:05 p.m., the news release said. Each flight will have 157 seats, it said.

“Recruiting nonstop service to Atlanta has been a goal of mine since I joined the Boise Airport in 2012,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in the release. “I couldn’t be happier about this announcement and look forward to working with our partners at Delta to ensure the success of this route. Our community has a strong desire for nonstop air service to the east coast, and I want to thank Delta for filling that gap.”

Several airlines have added nonstop flights to new destinations in recent years, as Boise’s growth brought an increase in air travel and tourism.

Delta currently flies nonstop to Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle-Tacoma airports. But the BOI-ATL connection is the first direct flight in many years between Boise and the Southeast.

The website BoiseDev.com first reported the addition of nonstop service from Boise to Georgia’s capital city, a Delta hub.