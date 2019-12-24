Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Major dairy supplier to build facility in Jerome (access required)

Major dairy supplier to build facility in Jerome (access required)

By: Catie Clark December 24, 2019 0

JEROME – Nelson–Jameson Inc. announced on Dec. 16 that it will build a 29,000-square-foot distribution facility on the south side of Jerome. The company recently purchased 19 acres of land in the Northside subdivision for the new distribution center, with room left over to expand in the future. "It will be like a supermarket of goods for ...

