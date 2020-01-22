Quantcast
Ada County Highway Department unveils Cassia Street bikeway proposal

Ada County Highway Department unveils Cassia Street bikeway proposal (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 22, 2020

A bikeway with a new pedestrian bridge at Cassia Park are in the works, according to a proposal for the Cassia Street bikeway and walkway project - and the public can provide input on future developments. The Ada County Highway Department held an open house on Jan. 9 to unveil their proposal for the Cassia Street bikeway ...

