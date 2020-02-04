Quantcast
By: Catie Clark February 4, 2020 0

CALDWELL — Businesses and residents north of the interstate here will soon have their own fire station. The City of Caldwell broke ground on Jan. 28 for its third fire station. The groundbreaking drew a crowd of just over 70 despite the morning cold. According to the City of Caldwell, the station will serve an estimated 20,000 citizens ...

