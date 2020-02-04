Roundup 2.4.20

House Of Hounds renewed their 10,967 square feet of industrial space at 2181 Commerce Avenue in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

StephenLarsen.biz, LLC leased 3,263 square feet of space in Sonoma Square at 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jordan Moorhouse of Amherst Madison represented the tenant.

Ferguson Enterprises renewed their 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 1942 E. Commercial in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Idaho Cheer leased 11,600 square feet of office space at 12400 W Overland Road in Boise. DJ Thompson, Stephen Fife, Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Natural Resource Center, through the General Services Administration (GSA), has signed 10-year lease renewals for 59,696 square feet at 1249 South Vinnell Way and 90,855 square feet at 1387 South Vinnell Way in Boise. Chad Habeeb of FD Stonewater represented the landlord. GSA was not represented by a commercial broker.

Sculpt Aesthetics LLC leased 1,404 square feet of office space at 5537 Glenwood Street in Boise. Rhonda Garland and Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Jimmy Moser of Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant.

CW’s Flooring leased 687 square feet of space at 9518 Fairview Ave. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Coffee Dropshippers, LLC leased 2,208 square feet of space at 2873 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Express Appliance Repair Services, Inc. leased 2,875 square feet of space at 7539A S. Cole Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Premier Pharmaceuticals, LLC leased 2,742 square feet of space at 7259 Franklin Road in Boise. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Tyler Daniels with Lee and Associates represented the tenant.

Early Learning Children’s Center renewed their lease of 4,150 square feet of retail space at 7064 W. State St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

MRC of Boise renewed their lease of 447 square feet of retail space at 1224 1st Street South in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Nampa Total Care leased 2,960 square feet of retail space at 1111 12th Ave. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Ann Taylor Loft extended their lease of 5,500 square feet of retail space at 370 S. 8th St. Ste. 710 in Boise. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

An individual purchased 5,612 square feet of retail space at 102 N. Orchard St. in Boise. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the seller. Greg Thueson of Thueson Greg Real Estate represented the buyer.

Ageless Men’s Health leased 2,326 square feet of office space at 3875 E. Overland Rd. Ste. 1E in Meridian. Oliver Maron, Mike Christensen and Austin Jones of Colliers International represented the tenant.