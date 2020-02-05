Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Crowdfunding: ‘an old-fashioned barn-raising with modern tools’ (access required)

Crowdfunding: ‘an old-fashioned barn-raising with modern tools’ (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 5, 2020 0

You may not know someone who can invest $10,000 in your business, but you may know 100 people who can invest $100, said Kathleen Minogue, founder and CEO of Crowdfund Better, who has presented several times on the topic in Boise the past few months. “Crowdfunding is not a little ragtag thing artists use to raise ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo