Sunshine Huffman, Marvin R. Kym, Adam Bell join St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 14, 2020 0

Dr. Marvin R. Kym and his practice, Kym Orthopedics, have joined St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Kym is an orthopedic surgeon certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He attended medical school at University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas and conducted his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Kansas school of medicine in ...

