Seven join, two promoted at Harris CPAs

Tara Davis and David Hegstrom have been promoted at Harris CPAs. And Mikayla Adams, Curtis Clark, Jacki Cox, Julie Cox, Dustin Siddoway, Ann Stratton and Sumei Zhao have joined as a result of two CPA firm acquisitions.

Davis has been promoted from marketing coordinator to marketing manager of Harris CPAs. She is based out of the Meridian location and has been with the firm for over 6 years. As marketing manager, Davis will help the firm implement their strategic industry marketing plans, coordinate all events and presence within various industry associations and maintain their brand identity.

Hegstrom, CPA at Harris CPAs, was recently promoted from manager to director of the firm’s Meridian office. He specializes in audit and assurance in the construction and nonprofit industry and is entering his third year at the firm.

Adams has joined the firm’s Meridian office as an accounting services specialist as a result of the merger of AnchorPoint Accounting with Harris CPAs. Adams originally served as the office manager for AnchorPoint Accounting before moving into her roll as a payroll specialist.

Clark, former partner of Clark Anderson McNelis & Co. has joined the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office as a director as a result of a merger with Harris CPAs. Clark has more than 40 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including all aspects of tax preparation and consulting, business valuations, litigation support and estate planning. Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Eastern Washington State College.

Jacki Cox has joined the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office as a senior as a result of a merger of Clark Anderson McNelis & Co. with Harris CPAs. Cox has over 10 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including tax preparation and consulting and preparing financial statements for a wide range of industries.

Julie Cox has joined the firm’s Meridian office as a manager as a result of a merger of AnchorPoint Accounting with Harris CPAs. Cox has over 30 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including all aspects of tax preparation and consulting, tax planning and helping her clients through audits. Cox holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of California Chico.

Siddoway, former partner of AnchorPoint Accounting has joined the firm’s Meridian office as a director as a result of a merger with Harris CPAs. Siddoway has 10 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including all aspects of tax preparation and consulting for individuals and businesses. Siddoway holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.

Stratton has joined the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office as a senior as a result of a merger of Clark Anderson McNelis & Co. with Harris CPAs. Stratton has over 30 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including all aspects of tax preparation and consulting, preparing financial statements, bookkeeping and payroll for a wide range of industries. Stratton holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Washington.

Zhao, EA has joined the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office as a senior as a result of a merger of Clark Anderson McNelis & Co. with Harris CPAs. Zhao has over 3 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including all tax preparation and consulting for individuals and businesses. Zhao holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from University of Arizona.