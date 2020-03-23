Seven join, one promoted at Harris CPAs

Tiffany Batchelor, Rylie Carroll, Linda Coleman,Terry Kissler, Derrick Lasley, Nathan Odiorne and Sheri Williams have joined Harris CPAs and Katelyn Stutz has been promoted.

Batchelor has joined the firm’s Meridian office as an audit coordinator. In this new role for the firm, she will help manage the audit workflow for the firm, scheduling staff on projects and keeping clients apprised of their project status. Batchelor holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University in psychology.

Carroll has joined the firm’s Meridian office as a staff accountant. Carroll is a recent graduate of Boise State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy. As a staff accountant, Carroll will support both the audit and tax departments.

Coleman has joined the firm’s Meridian office as CFO, which is a new position for the firm. Coleman has over 30 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including all aspects of tax preparation and consulting, preparing financial statements, bookkeeping and payroll for a wide range of industries. Coleman earned a bachelor’s in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Kissler, CPA has joined the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office as a manager. Kissler has 10 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including all aspects of tax preparation and consulting, audits, reviews and compilations in the construction, farm and agriculture industries. Kissler is a graduate of Eastern Washington University and holds a bachelor’s degree in professional accounting.

Lasley, CPA has joined the firm’s Meridian office as a manager. Lasley has 9 years of experience in public accounting, with specialties including audit and assurance in the real estate, manufacturing, software and nonprofit industries. Lasley is a graduate of California State University Fullerton and holds a master’s degree in accounting.

Odiorne has joined the firm’s Meridian office as a staff accountant. Odiorne holds a master’s degree in taxation from Boise State University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University. As a staff accountant, Odiorne will support both the audit and tax departments.

Williams has joined the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office as an administrative assistant. Williams will assist the team in managing the front desk, being the first point of contact for clients and general office support. She earned her associate’s degree from Spokane Falls Community College.

Stutz has been promoted to executive assistant to two of the partners at the firm’s Meridian office. Previously, Stutz was the firm’s receptionist. In her new role, she works closely with the partners, maintaining calendars, client communication and assist the partners with other firm initiatives. Stutz has been with Harris CPAs for one year. Stutz holds an associate’s degree in general studies from Brigham Young University Idaho.