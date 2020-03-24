Three join, two promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

David Douglas, Tiffany Hartman and Andrew Marshall have joined D.L. Evans Bank, and Zina Farnot and Sam Nevarez have been promoted.

Douglas has joined as a personal banker at the Boise Parkcenter branch. He has 27 years of banking experience and previously worked as an ambassador of the Pleasanton California Chamber of Commerce. Now, he is a member of The Grotto Group Boise. Douglas was previously a youth counselor for five years at 3Crosses Church. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University of Hayward.

Farnot has been promoted to the position of operations supervisor at the Nampa branch. Farnot has 6 years of accounting experience and joined the D.L. Evans Bank team in 2019 as a personal banker. She is involved with her community by volunteering her time for local school districts as well as having 10 years of active participation with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Committee of Colorado Springs. Farnot holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Western Governor’s University.

Hartman has joined as a personal banker at the South Burley branch. She has 10 years of banking experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Nevada. She is active in her community by being a member of the Southern Idaho Barrel Racing Association.

Marshall has joined as a personal banker at the Boise West State branch. He has over two years of banking experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Portland State University.

Sam Nevarez has been promoted to personal banker at the Kimberly branch. He has five years of banking experience and has been a part of the D.L. Evans Bank team since 2018, beginning as a teller. He is involved in his community by volunteering for Magic Valley Pride, wrapping presents for East End Providers, participating in Paint Magic, as well as taking part in Johnny Horizon Day.