Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Mullin joins Summit’s EIR program

Mullin joins Summit’s EIR program

By: IBR Staff January 5, 2022 0

J.D. Mullin. Submitted photo

Summit Partners (Summit) has announced the addition of J.D. Mullin to the firm’s executive-in-residence (“EIR”) program. In this role, Mullin will work closely with Summit’s technology team to identify new investment and leadership opportunities in growth-stage software companies. He brings substantial experience in leading and scaling fast-growing SaaS businesses, as well as in building engineering and product teams that help drive rapid innovation and support high-velocity sales models. Most recently, he was the general manager of the QuickBooks Time business unit at Inuit. He joined Inuit following its 2018 acquisition of TSheets. Mullin originally joined TSheets in 2013 as senior vice president of product and engineering and is credited with playing an instrumental role in leading the company through a period of rapid growth. Prior to TSheets, Mullin held engineering and technical leadership roles at WhiteCloud Analytics, SAP, Sybase and Extended Systems. 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo