Mullin joins Summit’s EIR program

Summit Partners (Summit) has announced the addition of J.D. Mullin to the firm’s executive-in-residence (“EIR”) program. In this role, Mullin will work closely with Summit’s technology team to identify new investment and leadership opportunities in growth-stage software companies. He brings substantial experience in leading and scaling fast-growing SaaS businesses, as well as in building engineering and product teams that help drive rapid innovation and support high-velocity sales models. Most recently, he was the general manager of the QuickBooks Time business unit at Inuit. He joined Inuit following its 2018 acquisition of TSheets. Mullin originally joined TSheets in 2013 as senior vice president of product and engineering and is credited with playing an instrumental role in leading the company through a period of rapid growth. Prior to TSheets, Mullin held engineering and technical leadership roles at WhiteCloud Analytics, SAP, Sybase and Extended Systems.