Biz ‘Bites:’ Boise Airport to start construction on 2 new parking garages 

Boise Airport to start construction on 2 new parking garages

The BOI Upgrade Airport Expansion Project is continuing with a groundbreaking for an additional public parking garage and an employee parking garage. Construction, which will begin near the end of January, will happen simultaneously and is expected to take approximately 18-24 months to complete, Boise Airport announced in a recent press release.

The new public parking garage will be located east of the current parking garage. This facility is planned to be five levels, with an approximate capacity of 1,150 stalls and a pedestrian bridge for easy access to the airport. The garage will also include a seven-lane toll plaza and parking office.

The employee garage is planned to be five levels, with an approximate capacity of 700 stalls and will provide parking for several staff members who work for rental car agencies, airlines, Transportation Security Administration and retail outlets. The garage will be located along Wright Street, just north of the airport and walking distance to the terminal. The addition of this garage will also boost close-in public parking options, as nearby surface parking that is currently used by airport tenants will be made available for public use, the release stated.

Both garages will comply with International Green Construction Code as adopted by the City of Boise. $56.2M in bond proceeds from the issuance of general airport revenue bonds will be used to fund construction of the public parking and employee parking garages. McAlvain Construction, a Boise-based contractor, has been awarded the contract.

Close-in parking capacity will be reduced during construction. Visitors to the Boise Airport can also expect traffic impacts due to construction along the airport loop while trucks enter and exit the construction site.

The BOI Upgrade Airport Expansion Project is being funded with a mix of general airport revenue bonds, passenger facility charges, customer facility charges and general airport revenue with total costs estimated at $200-$250 million.

Pet Supplies Plus opens in Garden City

Pet Supplies Plus recently opened a new location at 5689 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City.

The store will offer amenities such as self-pet wash stations, a full-service salon, curbside pickup, carry-out service, free same-day delivery and a knowledgeable pet care team, a recent press release stated. Dogs are welcome at the store. To welcome the community, MR DARK will host a weekend-long grand opening event beginning Saturday, Feb. 5 and continuing through Sunday.

The store is owned by local entrepreneurship and investment group MR DARK. MR DARK is an acronym for members Mike Green, Russ Whitney, Dan VanOrden, Aaron Kramis, Ryan Montoya and Ken Gibson. MR DARK was founded in 2018 with the goal of investing in the founders’ home state by creating growth opportunities for employees, exceptional service for customers, and superior value for partners and vendors. As a community advocate, MR DARK will partner with local animal shelters, rescue organizations and nonprofits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers and pet food and product drives, according to the release.

Freeway Insurance enters Idaho with acquisition of Can-Do & Showers Insurance Agency

Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, one of the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the nation, announced the acquisition of Can-Do & Showers Insurance Agency, one of Idaho’s leading insurance agencies for more than 40 years. The acquisition is the first for Freeway Insurance in Idaho, and the 150th by the company since 2008.

As part of the acquisition, Freeway Insurance will retain all Can-Do & Showers employees and maintain operations at all four retail locations across the state of Idaho under the Freeway Insurance brand, the announcement stated.

Founded in Idaho in 1980 following a merger between Showers and Can-Do Insurance, Can-Do & Showers Insurance Agency specializes in auto insurance and personal lines insurance. The acquisition gives Freeway Insurance 11 retail locations across Idaho.

“For four decades, Can-Do & Showers has been trusted by Idaho families because of its superior and professional service,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie, in a statement. “We welcome the entire Can-Do & Showers team into the Freeway Insurance family, and we look forward to working together to provide exceptional customer service for all of Idaho’s insurance needs.”