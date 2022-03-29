Roundup March 29

Ada County Highway District extended a lease on 3,359 square feet of office space at 1299 N. Orchard St., Suite 120 in Boise. Scott Raeber and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Ageless Men’s Health LLC leased 2,427 square feet of retail space at 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 101 in Eagle. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.

Alturas CCP Star LLC purchased 0.49 acres at 11398 W. State St. in Star. JP Green and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Mike Erkmann of NAI represented the buyer.

Continued Care LTC Pharmacy Idaho LLC leased 2,297 square feet of office space at 9196 W. Emerald St., Suite 125 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jim Hosac represented the landlord.

Coverstar of Utah Inc. extended a lease on 1,692 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St., Suite 105 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Dom Ramirez leased 1,188 square feet of office space at 877 W. Main St. in Boise. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

EA Boise LLC leased 2,875 square feet of industrial space in South Cole Business Park, 7413-7557 Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Fry Family Limited Partnership purchased the single tenant-net-leased retail property at 1612 Broadway Ave. in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

HarWest Group LLC leased 2,516 square feet of retail space at 108 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. Melanie Nielsen, Oliver Maron and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho and Justin Murillo represented the tenant. Bryan Warnock represented the landlord.

Idaho Livin LLC leased 2,250 square feet of industrial space at 2045 W. Airport Way in Boise. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Landmark Pacific Development Inc. purchased 1.97 acres at 1789 N. Hickory Way in Meridian. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Maddie Drown of Realty Idaho represented the buyer.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. extended a lease on 1,808 square feet of office space at 1450 S. Eagle Flight Way in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Lock and Load Prep Corps LLC leased 800 square feet of office space at 1034 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Mammoth Financial LLC leased 2,356 square feet of office space at 102 Main Ave. S. in Twin Falls. Gary Shook represented the tenant. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Management One Inc. extended a lease on 375 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Drive, Suite 122 in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

MRC Towers Inc. extended a lease on 2,520 square feet of industrial space at 509 S. 41st Ave., Suite B in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

NCC Enterprises LLC leased 1,327 square feet of retail space at 1111 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 1111D in Boise. Jason Knorpp and Tyler Moyer of KW Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Raeber and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Scratch Capital LLC leased 986 square feet of office space at 300 E Mallard Drive Suite 100 in Boise. Jon Shepherd represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Sunbeam Counseling leased 319 square feet of office space at 1843 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Superior Water and Air Inc. renewed 1,721 square feet of industrial space in the Maple Grove Center, 276-300 N. Maple Grove Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Wapiti Plumbing renewed 1,040 square feet of industrial space in the QTI Complex, 2147-2171 Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Wear Ease Inc. renewed 1,200 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5481-5505 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

