Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene MSA 2nd fastest population growth in nation (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene MSA 2nd fastest population growth in nation (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 8, 2022 0

The U.S. Census Bureau has an entire nation of numbers to crunch, so sometimes it takes up to a year or more to see some new statistical findings. This time, it took the Census nine months to look at population change during the pandemic period of July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. Just to ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo