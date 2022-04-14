Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ Ada County home prices reach new high in March (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 14, 2022 0

Boise Regional Realtors (BRR) has shared updated statistics around Ada County home prices:  The median sales price for homes in Ada County reached $575,000 in March 2022. This jump was driven primarily by the new construction segment, which saw a median sales price of $606,050. The median sales price for existing/resale homes reached $555,000. Inventory ...

