Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / 3 dance companies combine to serve dancers around Treasure Valley  (access required)

3 dance companies combine to serve dancers around Treasure Valley  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland April 26, 2022 0

This autumn, dancers of all styles will be united in one single location in Boise, as three leading dance companies will come together to open a new 20,000-square-foot dance facility. Christina Shell, Dance Unlimited co-director, shared that when they decided to build a new facility, it was a natural decision to share the space. “We ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo