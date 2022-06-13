Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise-headquartered COLE Architects opens Arizona office (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Boise-headquartered COLE Architects opens Arizona office (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 13, 2022 0

COLE Architects has finalized a merger with Gilbert-based HDA Architects, expanding the firm’s presence in the region to three western states: Idaho, Oregon and, now, Arizona. Each office location will retain its current location and personnel but will now operate under one ownership team, according to the Monday announcement. Last year, COLE Architects announced its ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo