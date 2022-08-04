St. Luke’s launches nonprofit health insurance plan

Idaho’s largest health care system is getting into the insurance business.

St. Luke’s Health System has launched St. Luke’s Health Plan, a nonprofit health insurance plan offering coverage to individuals and families across 20 Idaho counties beginning in January.

The new plan will cover health care from St. Luke’s and 4,000 independent physicians in Idaho. That network includes health care providers in the Southwest, South Central and Central regions of the state.

Dr. Jon Schott, the chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Health Plan, said the goal for the new health insurance system is to improve the health of the community.

“This is personal to us,” said Schott. “For those of us who have been on this journey over the last six months, we really have been given the opportunity to build a plan based on how we would want to be treated and how we want our families to be treated and for our neighbors in our communities.”

The development of the new insurance plan will not change who can receive care at St. Luke’s facilities. St. Luke’s will continue to accept most health insurance plans.

St. Luke’s expects the health insurance plan to be certified and sold on Idaho’s exchange, Your Health Idaho, when open enrollment launches this fall.

“Our vision to be the community’s trusted partner in providing exceptional, patient-centered care is central to everything we do,” St. Luke’s Health Plan President Matt Wolff said in a press release. “To achieve that vision, we are on a bold and ambitious journey to continually improve quality, access and the affordability of health care for the communities we serve.”

— Mia Maldonado is an intern for the Idaho Capital Sun. This article was originally published on idahocapitalsun.com.