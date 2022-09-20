Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Ardurra Group acquires T-O Engineers (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Ardurra Group acquires T-O Engineers (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 20, 2022 0

Ardurra Group, Inc. has announced its acquisition and merger with T-O Engineers, Inc., a 200-person, full-service engineering firm based in Boise. T-O Engineers focuses on the infrastructure market, specifically aviation, transportation, public works and water/wastewater while Ardurra Group provides consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. T-O Engineers will ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo