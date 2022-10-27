Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Idaho News / Attorneys general say Albertsons should delay $4B dividend (access required)

Attorneys general say Albertsons should delay $4B dividend (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 27, 2022 0

A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger's planned acquisition of the grocery chain. Kroger earlier this month announced it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected to close in early 2024, if it is ...

