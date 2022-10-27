Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / How small business owners can prepare for changes in consumer behavior and higher rates on loans (access required)

How small business owners can prepare for changes in consumer behavior and higher rates on loans (access required)

By: admin October 27, 2022 0

The Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates in 2022 to counteract inflation. The prospect of rising rates may seem daunting for small business owners, but the reality so far may have been less worrisome. Small businesses’ exposure to rising rates may be direct (for example, if you have a loan with a variable ...

About admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo