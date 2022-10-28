Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Johnston takes leadership role with Boise State (access required)

Johnston takes leadership role with Boise State (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 28, 2022 0

David Johnston will join Boise State University as the new associate vice president for alumni and constituent engagement. Johnston comes to the university from his current role as senior vice president of strategic communications with the Kansas University Alumni Association. Johnston brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic alumni and constituent engagement. Most ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo