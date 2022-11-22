Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Idaho News / Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW (access required)

Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 22, 2022 0

The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday it has completed an environmental impact statement that concluded the project "would result ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo