By: The Associated Press December 1, 2022 0

Despite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate. Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of ...

