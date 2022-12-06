Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
December 6, 2022

HDR Engineering Inc. is welcoming Brandon Hobbs as a senior water resources engineer. Hobbs is an experienced water resource engineer and project manager with over 17 years of experience spanning private industry and public service. His recent experience includes leading and delivering flood risk reduction and water supply studies across the Snake River Basin, leading ...

