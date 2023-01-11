Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
World Bank: Recession a looming threat for global economy (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 11, 2023 0

The global economy will come “perilously close" to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In an annual report, the World Bank, which lends money to poorer countries for development projects, said it had slashed its forecast ...

