Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help prevent it (access required)

The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help prevent it (access required)

By: admin January 18, 2023 0

Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several ...

About admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo