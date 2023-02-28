Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Saint Alphonsus opens new specialty intensive care unit  (access required)

By: Alx Stevens February 28, 2023 0

Saint Alphonsus cut the ribbon Tuesday for its recently completed neuro, surgical and trauma intensive care unit (ICU).   This brand-new ICU could be life-changing, hospital leadership said.  Patients will no longer need to be moved from the unit, nor their rooms, for certain scans and tests. "The number-one risk to the patient is the handoff, the ...

