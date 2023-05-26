fbpx

Star Road closure and detour planned as part of US-20/26 construction

May 26, 2023

Star Road closure and detour planned as part of US-20/26 construction

ITD is improving US-20/26 in the Treasure Valley in phases, based on traffic volume and funding availability. (ITD photo).

BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will temporarily close Star Road in June as part of ongoing construction on U.S. Highway 20/26, (Chinden West), weather permitting. Work will include paving and intersection improvements and requires two separate closures.

In early June, Star Road between US-20/26 and State Highway 44 (SH-44) will be closed for approximately one week. The road will only be open to local traffic and emergency service responders (police, fire, and paramedics). Signage will direct motorists to use State Highway 16 (SH-16) between US-20/26 and SH-44 instead of Star Road.

In mid-June, a southbound detour will be in place between US-20/26 and McMillan Road with all work anticipated to be complete in early July. Again, the road will only be open to local traffic and emergency responders. Signage will direct motorists to use Can Ada Road and McMillan Road instead of Star Road.

Drivers should pay attention to all posted signs and message boards near this work zone. For more information on ITD’s work to improve US-20/26 between I-84 in Caldwell and Eagle Road in Meridian please visit the project website at itdprojects.org/projects/chindenwest

