PlexTrac Appoints Andy Langsam Chief Executive Officer

BOISE, Idaho – PlexTrac, a leading provider of pentest reporting automation solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy Langsam as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Dan DeCloss, who founded PlexTrac in 2018, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), with responsibility for product management and engineering. Langsam will also join the company’s board of directors while DeCloss will continue to serve as a board member.

Langsam brings three decades of sales, marketing, and general management experience to PlexTrac, with a proven track record of success in senior leadership roles at industry-leading companies in the data protection and infrastructure spaces, such as Veeam, Solarwinds, and BMC Software. An established leader with a strong background in building and executing go-to-market strategies targeting the managed service provider (MSP) and enterprise segments, Langsam is well positioned to build on PlexTrac’s early success and scale the company to a market leadership position.

Dan DeCloss, who has successfully guided PlexTrac to its current position as a market leader, will apply his entrepreneurial vision and product expertise in his new role as Chief Technology Officer. DeCloss’ passion for delivering exceptional products and his deep understanding of customer needs will ensure PlexTrac continues to provide innovative solutions that drive value for its users.

“Andy Langsam’s appointment as CEO and Dan DeCloss’ transition to CTO creates a powerful partnership to drive PlexTrac forward as a market leader,” said Evan Hahn, Principal, Insight Partners and PlexTrac Board Member. “Their combined expertise, along with the support of the talented PlexTrac team, will help accelerate innovation and propel the company’s growth in the multibillion-dollar market for pentest reporting automation solutions.”

“I am truly honored to lead PlexTrac as CEO,” said Andy Langsam, CEO, PlexTrac. “The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation is unmatched, is extremely well-funded by investors who are committed to its success, and I am eager to build upon its strong foundation and impressive customer base. Dan and the team have done an excellent job in defining the challenges the market faces relative to pentest planning, reporting, and findings collaboration and building a best-in-class solution. I look forward to working with the team, our current customers, and prospective customers to accelerate the adoption of PlexTrac’s solutions in the security service provider and enterprise segments.”

Founder Dan DeCloss shared his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I founded PlexTrac with a vision to help security teams fight and win the right security battles, and change the way security teams work. I believe that Andy’s appointment, the strong team we’ve built, and our committed customers who push us to be better every day will propel us toward the realization of this vision. As Chief Technology Officer, I am excited to continue shaping the future of PlexTrac’s product offerings to ensure that we deliver the most comprehensive and user-friendly solutions to our customers. With Andy’s leadership and the exceptional team we have in place, I believe that PlexTrac is poised for even greater success.”

About PlexTrac

Plextrac automates pentest planning, reporting, and findings delivery, enabling MSSPs to boost margins, scale service delivery, and enhance client satisfaction while helping enterprises realize more value from internal pentesting programs by streamlining the pentesting lifecycle, delivering actionable insights to mitigate risk, and achieving continuous security validation. In February 2022, PlexTrac announced a $70 million Series B round, led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Noro-Moseley Partners and StageDotO Ventures.