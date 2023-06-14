fbpx

Idaho Central opens new branch in Fruitland

admin//June 14, 2023

New Idaho Central Credit Union branch in Fruitland, Idaho. (ICCU photo).

FRUITLAND, ID – Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) has opened their newest branch in Fruitland, Idaho, located at 815 NW 11th Street. This is ICCU’s westernmost branch, and their field of membership is open to serve those who live in Idaho and eastern Oregon. 

The new branch features modern amenities and technology to enhance the member experience. With two double-stacked drive-thru lanes and one ATM lane, this branch will allow members to efficiently complete transactions without having to leave their vehicles. It also includes a spacious interior with many stations for tellers and financial service officers.

According to ICCU, by incorporating energy-efficient elements, this branch reduces their environmental impact with all-LED lighting, a well-insulated envelope design, a computer-controlled HVAC system, and an emphasis on natural light. This location complements the surrounding brick buildings with a contemporary touch of green.  

“We are excited to be a part of the Fruitland community and look forward to providing exceptional service,” Gabriel Soto, branch manager, said. “Our team of knowledgeable experts is ready to make a positive impact and help our members achieve financial success!” 

From now until July 31, 2023, members who visit the Fruitland branch can be entered to win a 2023 Polaris Sportsman ATV. 

