RE ROUNDUP: July 14, 2023

The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various area real estate firms. Send submissions to [email protected], using the format of these transactions.

Vapor Loft leased 2,938 square feet of retail space located at 1225 12th Avenue in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Moses Mukengezi of TOK Commercial represented the landlord/tenant.

Regal Coffee Company renewed their 2,260 square feet of industrial space located at 216 W. 38th Street in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord/tenant.

Kenworth Sales Company renewed their 64,732 square feet of industrial space located at 3939 Transport Street in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Boise VZ, LLC purchased 619 Main Street located at 619 Main Street in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the buyer.

Mountain Modulars LLC leased 10,500 square feet of industrial space in located at 8068 W. Woodlark Road in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord/tenant.

Prana Counseling & Sage Counseling leased 1,200 square feet of office space located at 1323-1325 E. Ammon Park Drive in Idaho Falls. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Olsen RE Holdings LLC purchased an office pad at Jordan Lee Street in Nampa. Mike Greene, Nick Schuitemaker, and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Drey Campbell with Lee & Associates represented the Buyer.

C-1 Design Group LLC renewed their 6,600 square feet of industrial space in South Cole Industrial Center located at 2756 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord/tenant

WOCN Solutions, Inc leased 3,650 square feet of industrial space in Steelwood Condominiums located at 1771-1991 N. Wildwood Street in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord/tenant.

Matt Barrow purchased 3.73 acres at TBD Industrial Circle in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial represented the seller.

KCK Builders leased 2,000 sf in Nampa, Idaho – Bree Wells, Stephen Fife, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Kekaula Kaniho of TOK represented the tenant in this transaction.

Country Courier, Inc. subleased 2,636 sf in Boise, Idaho – River Curtis and Tyler Martin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Jim Kemmerer of Burr & Temkin represented the tenant in this transaction.

Thrive Chiropractic renewed 2,289 sf at 2404 S Orchard Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Mattress Firm leased 3,618 sf in Meridian, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction.

East Idaho Credit Union purchased 1.34 Acres at 3325 W Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in this transaction.

Gauge Automotive Inc. leased 3,942 sf at 2640 E State Street in Meridian, Idaho – Stephen Fife and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Emergency Responders Health Center, LLC leased 5,000 sf in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Tyler Martin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Michael Ballantyne of TOK represented the tenant in this transaction.

Exodus Pain Clinic renewed 1,161 sf at 409 E Elm Street in Caldwell, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Idaho Head Start Association renewed 295 sf at 223 N 6th Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Ideal Floors renewed 6,516 sf in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.