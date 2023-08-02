fbpx

Saint Alphonsus Health System adds to Boise executive team

Jason Thomas//August 2, 2023

Saint Alphonsus Health System

Katie Traughber

Boise, ID – The Saint Alphonsus Health System has added to its executive team.

Kathryn (Katie) Traughber has been named regional director of Laboratory Services for the health system. She brings 20 years of laboratory experience to Saint Alphonsus, most recently serving as clinical operations manager at Saltzer (Intermountain Health) in Nampa, according to a news release.

Traughber will lead all aspects of laboratory operations, including service expansion, budgeting, purchasing, staffing, colleague recruitment and retention, physician contracting, billing and collection processes, financial performance and reports, and regulatory compliance, the release stated.

She earned a bachelor of science in biology from the College of Idaho in Caldwell, where she also competed on the school’s softball and lacrosse teams, according to the release. She also holds a bachelor of science in clinical laboratory science from the Oregon Health Science University in Portland, and a master of science in laboratory management and molecular diagnostics from Rutgers University in New Jersey. She is completing a master of business administration degree from Southern Oregon University.

Traughber has also worked as regional operations manager for Interpath in Boise, clinical operations manager for Kadlec Medical Group in the Tri-Cities of Washington, and technical supervisor/lab manager with Tri-Cities Laboratory/LabCorp, according to the release.

“Katie brings extensive experience performing laboratory testing, leading laboratory quality assurance and regulatory requirements, compliance and business development activities for a number of healthcare provider organizations,” said Dina Ellwanger, president, Saint Alphonsus – Eastern Oregon, in the release.

In addition to her academic degrees, Traughber holds a certification from the American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP).

