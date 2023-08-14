fbpx

2 Boise retail centers with national tenants refinanced for $39M

Jason Thomas//August 14, 2023

Home>News>

2 Boise retail centers with national tenants refinanced for $39M

Wood Investments has refinanced Gateway Marketplace shopping center with a $16.5 million permanent loan.

2 Boise retail centers with national tenants refinanced for $39M

Jason Thomas//August 14, 2023

MERIDIAN — Wood Investments Cos. Inc., a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment company specializing in retail, has secured $39.1 million in permanent loans for two prominent shopping centers in the Boise metropolitan area: Gateway Marketplace and CentrePoint Marketplace.

Both shopping centers, situated in the thriving city of Meridian, received refinancing, further bolstering their ongoing growth and continued success, a Wood Investments news release stated.

“I think it is a testament to the quality of our properties to be able to refinance in this kind of environment with such good retail partners,” said Patrick Wood, CEO and president of Wood Investments Cos., in the release. “The successful refinancing of Gateway Marketplace and CentrePoint Marketplace reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional retail destinations and underscores the confidence our partners place in our expertise.”

Gateway Marketplace

Wood Investments has refinanced Gateway Marketplace shopping center with a $16.5 million permanent loan, according to the release. Tim Winton, senior vice president of Keystone Mortgage Corp., based in the company’s Aliso Viejo, California office, arranged the financing from Voya Investment Management, LLC, at a fixed 5.78% rate for five years.

Gateway Marketplace is a 135,732-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center situated on 16.16 acres and was 100% leased at the time of the closing.

Gateway Marketplace features a diverse tenant mix, including a new 42,212-square-foot PGA Tour Superstore, Trader Joe’s, Mecca Gym, Land Ocean restaurant, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Le Peep restaurant, Mathnasium, and Orange Theory Fitness. Wood Investments Companies acquired the Trader Joe’s-anchored shopping center in November 2021, when it was approximately 40% leased. Since then, the company has been successful in signing over 80,000 square feet of new leases, according to the release.

CentrePoint Marketplace

CentrePoint Marketplace, located across the street from Gateway Marketplace, received refinancing in the amount of $22.6 million from RGA ReCap LLC, according to the release. The loan is fixed at a rate of 6.02% for a 10-year term, and similar to Gateway Marketplace, CentrePoint Marketplace achieved a full lease occupancy of 100% at the time of loan closing. The financing was arranged by the team of Greg Richardson, managing director at Walker & Dunlop, based in Newport Beach, California.

Spanning 197,288 square feet, CentrePoint Marketplace is a community shopping center anchored by Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Walgreens. The center also hosts popular food tenants, including Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread, and Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse. CentrePoint Marketplace’s and Gateway Marketplace’s strategic location offers easy access to big-box retailers like Lowe’s, schools, parks, local businesses, medical care, and other attractions, making the two shopping centers a prime shopping destination in the region, the release stated.

“Wood Investments Companies continues to look for well-located value-add development opportunities in the Western U.S. where the company can incorporate its design and tenant influence to create new grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers,” Wood said. “We remain dedicated to delivering superior experiences for both tenants and customers while generating positive economic impacts in the communities we serve.”

"

Related Content

Reed’s Dairy

President of Idaho Falls dairy farm named to association’s Hall of Fame

The honoree was raised in Idaho Falls and has been part of the Idaho dairy community since he started working [...]

August 15, 2023

Caldwell equipment supplier names director of sales and marketing

The new hire has over 25 years of experience in various senior sales and category leadership roles.

August 15, 2023
Idaho Libraries

2 libraries to be built in southeastern Idaho as part of $3.25M in federal funding

A few libraries will use the grant funds to build expansions to their existing facilities.

August 15, 2023
Petra Inc.

Idaho general contracting firm names new CEO

The new leader has overeseen several significant projects, including the construction of The Terraces of Boise[...]

August 15, 2023
Frontier Credit Union

Idaho-based credit union rebrands with new name

The credit union was first established in 1935, when the idea of a credit union was a new one, and its members[...]

August 14, 2023
Motocross Compound Parma

Motorcross compound hits the market in Parma for $3.5M

The 43-acre property features two watered motocross tracks, a BMX track, a go-kart track and karts.

August 14, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Small Business Administration Changes

OPINION: 5 reasons why small business owners should benefit from SBA changes

11/8/2023

Uncertain times are opportune times to invest in entrepreneurship

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Inflation’s impact on retirement planning

17/7/2023
Bill Broich

Embrace retirement with confidence

3/7/2023

The history of workers in Idaho and our future 

12/6/2023