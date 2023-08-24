fbpx

Idaho Power breaks ground on state’s largest contracted solar facility

August 24, 2023

BOISE Idaho Power took a substantial leap toward cleaner energy with the groundbreaking of the Pleasant Valley Solar Project in Boise. According to Idaho Power, this solar facility signifies a major stride in the state’s commitment to renewable energy and reducing dependence on traditional sources.

The Pleasant Valley Solar Project features a substantial capacity of 200 Megawatts (MW). Local vendors will play a pivotal role in its construction, contributing to the creation of around 220 construction-related jobs and injecting a boost into the local economy.

One of the significant partnerships emerging from this venture is with Meta’s nearby data center located in Kuna. By aligning with this renewable energy source, Meta aims to power its operations sustainably. The project is projected to begin commercial operation by late 2025, setting a timeline for tangible results.

rPlus Energies led the development of the Pleasant Valley Solar Project. In a recent development, Matrix Renewables announced its acquisition of a controlling interest in the project in early August, further solidifying the venture’s potential impact.

The upcoming construction of the Pleasant Valley Solar Project, scheduled to commence by the end of 2023, positions Idaho to embrace greener practices and achieve energy self-sufficiency. As the project advances and nears completion, it stands as a substantial milestone in the state’s progression towards a more sustainable future.

