Ada County pathway renamed in honor of Judy Peavey-Derr.

The Board of Ada County Commissioners is renaming the Three Cities Pathway to the Judy Peavey-Derr Pathway in honor of her contributions to the project and the Boise River Greenbelt.

Judy Peavey-Derr served as an Ada County Commissioner from 1987-1991 and again from 2003-2007. She was a key advocate of the concept for a pathway along the Boise River. She tirelessly campaigned for broad public support and recognition of a connected, community pathway system, providing public transportation, recreation, health and fitness benefits.

During Peavey-Derr’s service as president of the Foundation for Ada County Trail Systems (F.A.C.T.S.), from 1997-20013, she was instrumental in obtaining five easements that were used to extend the Greenbelt pathway system downstream from Garden City on the south side of the Boise River, creating a Greenbelt segment known as “Three Cities Pathway.” Ada County recently agreed to accept management responsibilities for this section of public Greenbelt pathway as proposed by F.A.C.T.S.

F.A.C.T.S. is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to the vision of connected non-motorized pathways from Lucky Peak State Park to the confluence of the Boise and Snake Rivers. F.A.C.T.S. began its mission in 1998 continuing the work that was originally started in 1987 by the Boise River Trail Foundation.