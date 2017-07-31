Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Austin Heindel joins Capital Matrix, Inc

Austin Heindel joins Capital Matrix, Inc

By: IBR Staff July 31, 2017 0

austin-heindelAustin Heindel has joined Capital Matrix, Inc. as a credit analyst. He will underwrite SBA 504 loan applications for owner- occupied real estate financing.

Heindel recently graduated from Boise State University with a degree in business administration. While in college, he worked full-time at Idaho Central Credit Union.

Capital Matrix works in partnership with lending institutions throughout the state of Idaho to provide SBA 504 commercial real estate financing for small and medium-sized businesses.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo