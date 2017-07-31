Austin Heindel joins Capital Matrix, Inc

Austin Heindel has joined Capital Matrix, Inc. as a credit analyst. He will underwrite SBA 504 loan applications for owner- occupied real estate financing.

Heindel recently graduated from Boise State University with a degree in business administration. While in college, he worked full-time at Idaho Central Credit Union.

Capital Matrix works in partnership with lending institutions throughout the state of Idaho to provide SBA 504 commercial real estate financing for small and medium-sized businesses.