Chris Dahms promoted to creative director at SCOTTeVEST

Chris Dahms has been promoted to creative director at SCOTTeVEST, a travel and technology-friendly clothing designer.

In his new role, Dahms will develop and manage the artistic direction for all SCOTTeVEST advertising campaigns, including national television commercials, social media and online display. Dahms joined the company in 2016 as a marketing coordinator intern before being hired full time as marketing coordinator. Since then, Dahms was first promoted to digital content manager where he assisted in the creation of content for multiple departments and assisted in leading a team of graphic designers.

Dahms holds a bachelor’s degree in consumer packaging solutions from California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo.