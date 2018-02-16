John Dilibert, Jared Watson promoted at Ada County Sheriff’s Office

John Dilibert has been promoted to the rank of captain at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Dilibert, who spent 29 years working for the Burbank Police Department before accepting a position as a patrol lieutenant with the ACSO in 2016, will be in charge of the Ada County Jail, where he will manage more than 220 employees. Dilibert has done a wide variety of jobs over his career in law enforcement, including patrol officer, detective, public information officer, 911 dispatch manager, patrol sergeant, and patrol lieutenant. Dilibert holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State University Northridge.

Jared Watson has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Watson has been with the sheriff’s office since 2004, starting his career as a detention deputy in the Ada County Jail. He has also worked as a patrol deputy, school resource officer, ACTION team deputy, property crime detective, narcotics detective, major crimes detective, patrol sergeant, and sergeant in charge of the Major Crimes unit. Watson is assigned to the Ada County Jail, where he will help manage more than 160 deputies.