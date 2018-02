Deb Shaver appointed regional chair of the National Council of University Research Administrators

Deb Shaver, director of the University of Idaho’s Office of Sponsored Programs, has been appointed regional chair of the National Council of University Research Administrators (NCURA), a professional organization for those who engage in the administration of sponsored programs at colleges and universities.

As part of her role, Shaver conducts various activities, such as planning regional meetings, appointing committee members, and directing various other activities of her region, which includes Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.