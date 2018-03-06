Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / ‘Ban the Box’ dead for the session (access required)

‘Ban the Box’ dead for the session (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 6, 2018 0

Legislation that would have made it easier for Idahoans with criminal records to be considered for a job is dead for the session. Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who sponsored S1307, said she was pulling the legislation to rework for consideration next session due to unspecified concerns. “I will be working on an updated version of this ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo