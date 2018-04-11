Quantcast
COMPASS: Meridian population has reached 106,000 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 11, 2018 0

Based on initial local population estimates, Meridian could rank as the No. 1 fastest growing city in the country once the U.S. Census Bureau releases its city populations estimates on May 24. Meridian’s population grew 8.25 percent in the past year, adding 8,100 residents to reach 106,410 in 2018, according to the Community Planning Association of ...

