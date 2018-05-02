Quantcast
College of Southern Idaho seeks to offer bachelor’s degrees (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 2, 2018 0

College of Southern Idaho seeks to join the roughly 6 percent of two-year community colleges in 19 states that confer bachelor’s degrees in limited subjects. CSI in early April submitted its proposal to offer four-year degrees in elementary education and advanced food manufacturing to the Council on Academic Affairs and Programs, a working group within the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

